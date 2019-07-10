2019 Summer Boating Apps

Most boaters know that there is a lot to remember when it comes to hitting the water, as many of you are doing as we hit the peak of the summer boating season.

As PC Mike Wendland reports, a number of boating apps can help make for a safer, more enjoyable experience.

The Boat Ramps app find the closest place to launch your boat. It provides directions to more than 50,000 U.S. boat ramps and marinas. That makes it especially useful if you’re visiting a new area. The app has an easy-to-use interface contact info for boat ramps and marinas. The app is free for iOS.

The U.S. Coast Guard app is good for boat safety and emergency info. You can enter a float plan, get local navigation rules and weather updates. You can even report hazards or pollution in the waterways. It was designed recreational boaters, so using the app isn’t difficult. The app is free for iOS and Android.

When it comes to navigation, the app called iNavX is a top choice for many. Fully enabled with one-touch access, you get detailed marine charts and maps from multiple providers. It also provides up-to-date boating conditions with forecasts that include currents, winds, and swells. The app is free for iOS and Android