2019 Tax Prep Apps

Whether it’s the thought of doing taxes on your own or having a preparer’s help, this time of year can cause a lot of stress and worry.

But as PC Mike Wendland reports, using the right app can make filing your taxes as simple as taking a picture and answering a few questions on your smartphone or tablet.

The Intuit TurboTax Mobile App is the mobile version of the popular TurboTax software. Snap a photo of your W-2 and your information automatically loads into tax forms. Answer a few simple questions about your life and TurboTax does the rest, including double-checking your info and giving you access to real accountants and agents, if needed. The app is free for iOS and Android but there are fees when you are ready to file.

H&R Block Tax Prep and File works similarly, walking you through the process of sorting out al deductions, credits, financial institution reports and even Uber to import 1099s. One great feature about the H&R Block app is that it gives you details about any cost you might incur upfront, so there are no surprises. The app is free for iOS and Android but there are costs associated with filing.

TaxAct Express is another option that functions like to the others. Take a picture of your W-2 and the step-by-step guide help you get the biggest possible refund. Security features includes two-factor authentication. The interface with is especially easy, making navigation through the app a breeze. The app is free for iOS and Android though filing fees apply.