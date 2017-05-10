By May 10, 2017 1 Comments Read More →

Apps for Birders

Bird watching is one of the most popular hobbies in the U.S. and spring offers plenty of opportunities to take part.

Whether beginner or experienced, our PC Mike Wendland says these apps can help you get out there and have fun doing what is also known as “birding.”

Song Sleuth helps you identify birds by their songs. You record and identify the songs of nearby birds through your smartphone’s microphone, similar to the way speech recognition software works, only tailored specific to the acoustical characteristics of bird songs. It also includes a bird reference guide. The app is $9.99 for iOS with an Android version on the way later in 2017.

The iBird Pro Guide to Birds app serves as an interactive field guide for every species of bird found in North America, Canada, Hawaii, all coasts and islands, and even extinct birds. You get quality full-sized color illustrations of birds along with range maps for every species. It also features lifetime updates. The app is $14.99 for iOS and Android.

And, of course, there’s the Audubon Bird Guide app, featuring detailed descriptions for nearly 800 birds, including more than 2,300 bird songs and 3,500 high-quality color photos. This app has a unique search function for identifying bird by song type or pattern, wing shape, time of year by state or province. The app is free for iOS and Android.

About the Author:

Mike is a veteran journalist whose video "PC Mike" reports have been distributed weekly to all 215 NBC-TV stations since 1994, making him one of the most experienced tech reporters in the country. His tech stories and videos have appeared on MSNBC, CNBC, the Today Show, The New York Times, USA Today and in numerous national newspapers and magazines. In addition to the PC Mike tech blog, he also publishes the Roadtreking.com RV Travel Blog in which he travels North America in an RV reporting about interesting people and places.
  • BarbKD

    The Audubon Bird Guide, uses a Lot of memory! Put on your SD card for sure!