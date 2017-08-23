The latest in Group Chat Apps

PC MIKE segment for week of Aug. 23, 2017

WEBSITES

WeChat: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wechat/id414478124?mt=8

WhatsApp: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/whatsapp-messenger/id310633997?mt%3D8

Line: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/line/id443904275?mt%3D8

ANCHOR LEAD-IN

Texting is a common way people communicate these days, but did you know you don’t have to be stuck with the messaging function your phone came with?

PC Mike Wendland has three apps for those so-called “text-o-holics” out there.



WeChat sends text messages with groups of up to 500 people. Those messages can include voice and video calls. Contacts can be added by sending an email, text or via social media like Facebook. Users can also play games with each other, compete in fitness challenges with each other, and more. The app is free for iOS and Android.

WhatsApp sends free text, videos, photos and files to your contacts anywhere in the world. If your phone dies or has no service, WhatsApp saves the messages for later viewing. You can even make calls directly through the app, as well as customize sounds and notifications, and send files from Word, Excel, and PDF. It’s free for iOS and Android.

Line is another popular messaging app that makes free voice and video calls and sends messages. The app boasts 600 million users worldwide, which means there’s a chance some of your family or friends already are using it. The app is free for iOS and Android with premium features available for purchase.