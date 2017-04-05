Apps to Buy and Sell Stuff

Well, it’s springtime and that means one thing to a lot of people – spring cleaning.

But before you donate your items to charity, or take them to the curb, our PC Mike Wendland says you should consider selling stuff you want to get rid of with one of a number of apps that make it easy to cash in.

With the Carousell app, buyers can check out listings for everything from fashion, clothes, and accessories to furniture, art, books, cars, bikes, and more. Sellers can take advantage of the easy listing process that takes about 30 seconds. There’s even a feature to set up so-called “groups” that can be specific to neighborhoods, schools, and so on. Best of all, Carousell has no listing fees, commissions or extra charges, making it free to buy and sell. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Boxes puts a unique spin on buying and selling. Users create a personal inventory of stuff like shoes, comic books, trading cards, books, and so on. Then, the items can be listed for sale. Boxes also allows buyers and sellers to use its social features, which is great for those who have specific interests. The app is free for iOS, but requires an annual fee of $9.99 for premium features to unlock.

The app called Shpock – a play on the phrase “shop in your pocket” – is another option to help with spring cleaning. Shpock connects buyers and sellers who are in close proximity to each other, eliminating the need to deal with shipping. Just take a picture, give it a title and short description, and price. Listing are displayed in on a Pinterest-like dashboard, making it easy to browse. The app is free for iOS and Android.