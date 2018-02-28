Apps about Essential Oils

Essential oils are one of the hottest trends in early 2018, as more and more people continue to seek out natural alternatives for beauty and health care.

PC Mike Wendland brings you three apps to help you sort out what to know about essential oils and oil blends.

Ref Guide for Essential Oils details more than 700 health topics commonly addressed with essential oils. The app also includes key information on more than 100 single oils and more than 90 commercially-available oil blends. The app is $6.99 for iOS and Android.

Modern Essentials deals with the therapeutic use of essential oils. Its color-coded recommendation system tpoints you to the right oil and blend for more than 200 health conditions. Or simply use the app’s search function for a particular issue or ailment. The app is $6.99 for iOS and Android.

The app called Essential Oils Reference Guide to Young Living Oil has info on oils ands blends and usage guides for hundreds of health conditions The app’s developers says the information has been curated from the most trusted and safe sources available. The app is $6.99 for iOS.