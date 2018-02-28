By February 28, 2018 0 Comments Read More →

Apps about Essential Oils

Essential oils are one of the hottest trends in early 2018, as more and more people continue to seek out natural alternatives for beauty and health care.

PC Mike Wendland brings you three apps to help you sort out what to know about essential oils and oil blends.

Ref Guide for Essential Oils details more than 700 health topics commonly addressed with essential oils. The app also includes key information on more than 100 single oils and more than 90 commercially-available oil blends. The app is $6.99 for iOS and Android.

Modern Essentials deals with the therapeutic use of essential oils. Its color-coded recommendation system tpoints you to the right oil and blend for more than 200 health conditions. Or simply use the app’s search function for a particular issue or ailment. The app is $6.99 for iOS and Android.

The app called Essential Oils Reference Guide to Young Living Oil has info on oils ands blends and usage guides for hundreds of health conditions The app’s developers says the information has been curated from the most trusted and safe sources available. The app is $6.99 for iOS.

Related posts:

  1. Apps for Birders
  2. Wild bird cams
  3. Gardening Apps for 2017
  4. Best Mobile Traffic Apps for 2015
Posted in: Mike's NBC-TV stories

About the Author:

Mike is a veteran journalist whose video "PC Mike" reports have been distributed weekly to all 215 NBC-TV stations since 1994, making him one of the most experienced tech reporters in the country. His tech stories and videos have appeared on MSNBC, CNBC, the Today Show, The New York Times, USA Today and in numerous national newspapers and magazines. In addition to the PC Mike tech blog, he also publishes the Roadtreking.com RV Travel Blog in which he travels North America in an RV reporting about interesting people and places.