Apps for Charitable Giving – Giving Tuesday 2019

Ever since a bunch of companies started Giving Tuesday in 2012, the annual Tuesday after Thanksgiving has grown in popularity as a day charity.

But if the timing isn’t right for you, or you prefer to give all year long, PC Mike Wendland has three apps to make everyday a Giving Tuesday.

One Today is a Google-made app that supports U.S.-based nonprofit organizations validated by the IRS and Google. Better yet, they do not take a cut from your donations, so you know 100 percent of what you give goes to the charity of your choice. Donations are tax-deductible, and you will be given a year-end tax receipt for every donation you give. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Coin Up is a charity app that rounds up your credit and debit card transactions and donates your spare change to your chosen charity. With Coin Up, the change that you would have forgotten about will be put to good use. Donations can be made to one of 250 charities on Coin Up. Monthly reports are provided, and you get a tax donation receipt at the end of each year as well. The app is free for iOS and Android.

ShareTheMeal is an app created by the World Food Programme, and one of the few charity apps that aims to address world hunger. You can donate a minimum of 50 cents — an amount that can go quite far in different parts of the world. For transparency, you can also view where your donation goes and who you’re helping. The app is free for iOS and Android.