Apps for Grilling and BBQing

Whether grilling for a graduation party, Father’s Day, Fourth of July or just plain fun, you want to make sure you get the job done right.

As PC Mike Wendland reports, using the right app can help you get your grill game on right.

The Weber Grills app is a great choice whether or not you own a Weber brand grill, with dozens of meals straight off the grill. You can add items from the recipe cards to your shopping list. The Grill Guide provides general information on how hot the grill should be and how long you should cook specific items. The free app is currently only available for iOS users.

The app called GrillTime will make you look like an expert without effort. Select the food you are cooking on the grill, get the suggestions for how hot the grill should be, when to flip the goods, and internal temperature suggestions. You add a timer for as many items as you wish and set them whenever you are ready. The app is $1.99 for iOS.

Seasoned veterans of grilling, barbecuing, and smoking will want to consider the Pit Pal app. With it, you can set up a dashboard with the name of your cookout, the type of cooker you are using, the food you are cooking, the temperature you want to reach, and more. The app is free for iOS and Android.

