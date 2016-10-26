Apps for Hunters

We’re heading into the thick of the hunting season and that means lots of gear trekking into the woods with hopes of success.

Not all of that gear need be costly or come from any kind of store, however, as these hunting apps prove.

Hunt Predictor promises to deliver the most advanced hunting prediction formula for deer, turkey, and waterfowl with accurate hunting forecasts. Use the “buddy tracking” feature to keep track of those with whom you’re hunting. The Hunt Predictor’s location features work in conjunction with your smartphone’s GPS to plot key points, such as blind location. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Think of The Quiver Hunting App as a hunting journal. Start by logging when animals are seen in order to track when and where they’re moving. Don’t worry about typing anything in the woods, either, as it can be as simple as taking a photo. The app also offers weather information like current conditions, temperature, sunrise and sunset times, wind speed and direction, even moon phases. The app is free for iOS.

IHunt by Ruger offers another kind of app for the field – delivering almost limitless animal calls to attract them. Use the app’s playlist feature so that the same call is never played twice in a row. IHunt also offers weather forecasts and solar tables so hunters can plan ahead for when animals will likely be feeding. The app is free for iOS and Android, with premium features available for purchase.