Apps for Roadtrippers and Travel Junkies

Whether planning a spring break getaway or summer vacation, chances are you’ll want to share your experiences with others.

A number of apps can help you easily journal your travels, as PC Mike Wendland reports.

Created by travelers, for travelers, Driftr is designed as a social network for those who like to hit the road. The app supports photos and videos, and encourages sharing reviews and travel advice. Create your own travel blog instantly. Quickly and easily find the best hotels, bars, and restaurants anywhere in the world while taking advantage of exclusive offers not found anywhere else. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Bonjournal is perfect for travelers who want a simple interface for documenting activities. The app makes it easy to share travel journals via Facebook, Twitter, or email. Not sure if you want to share every moment of your trip? Bonjournal’s privacy settings allow you to keep some entries to yourself. The app is free for iOS.

The app Polarsteps automatically tracks your route and places you’ve visited. Just carry your phone in your pocket and the app creates your own beautiful travel journal. Once connected to the internet, your travel routes, locations and photos are seamlessly transferred to your personal traveler profile, where your route is plotted on a colorful world map that can easily be shared with friends and family. The app is free for iOS and Android.