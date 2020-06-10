Apps for summertime safety in the sun

With the summer-like weather across the nation, we’re spending more and more time outside — but you have to be careful to avoid overheating, becoming dehydrated, or getting sunburned.

As PC Mike Wendland reports, downloading the right app can help you avoid a serious case of the summertime blues.

OSHA-NIOSH Heat Safety Tool, from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, helps you take precautions against outdoor heat while working or playing. It features a real-time heat index and hourly forecasts, specific to your location. The app is free for iOS and Android.

The Waterlogged app makes sure you stay hydrated. The app tracks your water intake with minimal effort and can send reminders of when it’s time to drink water. The app is free for iOS and Android, with in-app purchases for premium features.

EPA’s SunWise UV Index app provides a daily and hourly forecast of the expected intensity of ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun, as well as sun safety tips, to help you plan your outdoor activities. The app is free for iOS and Android.