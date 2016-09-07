Apps for free TV and Movies

Breaking free from cable or satellite TV – aka cord-cutting – is all the rage these days, especially since it’s easier than ever to find quality content right on our mobile devices.

This week I have three great apps with all kinds of TV and movies, absolutely legal and free.

The Pluto TV app offers more than 100 channels of so-called Internet stations – movies, music, cartoons and more. There’s a channel for surfing, for example, and a channel for hockey highlights, even one that recaps late night TV. Users don’t need to register, but if they do, it’s possible to get reminders for when favorite shows are coming up. The app is free for iOS and Android.

The Crackle app offers free movies and TV for just about any device. Crackle offers original content, too, such as Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” and “Sports Jeopardy!” Users who want to register get the added feature of being able to stop shows or movies, shut down the app, and pick up where they left off. The app is free for iOS, Android, Windows Phone, and Amazon Kindle.

Tubi TV also aims to deliver free movies and TV for everyone in the family. Movies and TV shows are broken up into categories, including “Not On Netflix”. There’s something for the whole family, from kids’ movies like “All Dogs Go To Heaven” to adult-geared movies like “Fargo”. New content is added every Wednesday and users can create and manage their own video queues. The app is free for iOS and Android.