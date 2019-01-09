By January 9, 2019 0 Comments Read More →

Apps to get things done in 2019

With the arrival of a new year, there’s probably no greater time to make a commitment to get organized.

Doing so can be a breeze with the help of the right app, as PC Mike Wendland reports.

Things 3 allows iPhone users to easily get and stay organized. Create to-dos from other apps or tell Siri to remind you to do something. Create a project for each of your goals, such as family or work. And you can see your calendar events alongside your to-dos and plan time more effectively. The app is $9.99 for iOS.

Do.List is another top choice that costs a bit less. The app makes it simple to create lists for today, tomorrow, and later. Create so-called “life lists” such as grocery, packing, shopping, shows and movies to watch, and books to read. Tasks can be prioritized easily by dragging and dropping. The app is $3.99 for iOS.

For Android and iOS, there’s the app called Wunderlist to help you get stuff done. Whether you’re sharing a grocery list with a family member, working on a project, or planning a vacation, Wunderlist makes it easy to capture, share and complete your to-dos. And it instantly syncs between all your devices. Best of all, the app is free.

