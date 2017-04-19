Apps for Graphic Design and Font Fun

Ever wonder who makes all of those photos and graphics with inspirational quotes and sayings you see on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter?

The answer is easy: people like you. PC Mike shows you three apps that can almost instantly turn you into a graphic designer.

Word Swag lets you create amazing text layouts that would take a lot longer with other tools. Make stylish quotes, stunning graphics, captions for photos, even announcements and fliers. Word Swag is jam-packed with design options, too, including 48 graphic font styles hand designed by world-class graphic designers. The app is $4.99 for iOS, $3.99 for Android.

Font Candy allows users to add quotes, artwork, filters, colors and even layer multiple images. You can keep it simple by picking from more than 80 artistic, hand-picked fonts and built in templates, or get more creative and use the apps editing features to make custom designs. The app is $2.99 for iOS and free for Windows Phone.

PicLab also makes it easy to add typography to photos, offering lots of fonts and full control over size, positioning, opacity, rotation and color. You can go even further and add things like layer illustrations, ornamentation and other design elements on top of images. The app is free for iOS and Android with premium features available for purchase.