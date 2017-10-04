Apps that help charities

Today’s headlines continuously demonstrate how others around the world need our help, though it can oftentimes leave us feeling helpless.

But that isn’t necessarily the case as PC Mike Wendland shows us in his report this week about apps designed to help users donate to charity.

Charity Miles is for walkers, runners or bikers who want turn their miles into cash for charities. It works tracks your workout mileage so you can earn a small amount for charity every time. You can choose from more than 40 charities. The app is free for iOS and Android.

The app called Donate a Photo takes advantage of something most people do regularly with their smartphones: take pictures. From Johnson & Johnson, it has you take a photo and share it in the Donate a Photo gallery. You can also share it via your own social media. In exchange, Johnson & Johnson will donate $1 to the charity you pick. You can do one picture a day. The app is free for iOS and Android

The United Nations-based app called Share The Meal fights global hunger. Tap the app on your phone and give 50 cents. That will feed one child for one day. What’s more, you can see exactly where your donation is going and who it’s helping. The organization claims 15 million meals already have been shared. The app is free for iOS and Android.