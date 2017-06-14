By June 14, 2017 0 Comments Read More →

Apps to help you cope with the heat

With temperatures rising and kids out of school for a few months, summer is officially here.

But as most people know, proper precautions must be taken to maintain health when it’s hot. That’s why I put together three apps you need to download now.

The OSHA-NIOSH Heat Safety Tool is a must-have for anyone taking part in outdoor activities this summer, especially working. It sprovide a visual indicator of the current heat index and associated risk levels specific to where you are. It info in how to avoid heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion. The app is free for iOS and Android.

The SunZapp app was developed by scientists with funding provided by the National Cancer Institute. It gives real-time tips to protect you from the sun based on your location. It even includes a timer to tell you when you should probably head for the shade. The app is free for iOS and Android.

The Waterlogged app makes sure you stay hydrated. The app tracks your water intake with minimal effort. Tracking is as easy as tapping a button. You can also set Waterlogged to send reminders of when it’s time to drink water. The app is free for iOS and Android, with in-app purchases for premium features.

