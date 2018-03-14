Apps to help you manage your travel

With the travel season heating up, many of you are gearing up for exciting trips.

As PC Mike Wendland reports this week, it might be worth downloading a few apps to help you travel smarter.

Packr Travel Packing Checklist helps you pack for your trip. Input your destination and activities you plan to take on while traveling. A list will be generated that is based on that information along with length of stay, and anticipated weather. The app is able to providing packing information for more than 1,000 locations. The app is free for iOS.

For when your trip begins, consider one of many airline apps available. American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and Southwest Airlines are among the many that essentially put a mobile ticket agent in your pocket. They generally work the same by providing the most up-to-date flight information. They also offer different services, such a mobile check-in, the ability to cancel or changes your tickets, as needed – even special deals. Simply look in the App Store or Google Play for your preferred airline.

Once you arrive, you may want to thoroughly document your trip and share your experiences with family and friends. Consider the app Trips by Lonely Planet. It delivers a simple and intuitive way to share your experiences. Simply, upload photos and videos to create a timeline of your adventure. The app is free for iOS and Android.

