Apps to help you recycle

Most people enjoy doing their part for the benefit of the environment, from recycling to cleaning up litter.

It makes sense, then, that there are apps to help with the process, as PC Mike Wendland points out in his report this week.

The iRecycle app finds local, convenient recycling opportunities whether on the go or at home. How many opportunities? The developers claim more than 1.6 million ways to recycle at least 350 materials in the U.S. Input your current location, or enter a ZIP code, address or city, and you’ll get all the info you need. The app is free for iOS and Android.

RecycleNation searches for recycling locations and places that let you mail in items for recycling. The app boasts the world’s largest single recycling database with details about local recycling centers, such as directions and hours. The app is free for iOS.

Litterati is about cleaning up other people’s mess. It uses your phone’s camera to document what you pick up and throw away. Photos are downloaded into the app’s so-called “virtual landfill,” which creates a big picture of the most common thngs thrown away in various locations. The idea is that the info will be shared with companies and they can figure out ways to create more sustainable packaging. The app is free for iOS and Android.