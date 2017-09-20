Apps for your movie watching

With the advent and growth of streaming TV and movie services like Netflix and Hulu, it can be a bit overwhelming to find your favorite things to watch.

Several apps, however, can make it easy, as PC Mike Wendland shows us in this week’s report.

ReelGood tracks about 250 streaming video sources, like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu. Simply select what one you use and ReelGood also will let you know when new episodes are available. It also provides information such as ratings, reviews and summaries. The app is free for iOS and Android.

JustWatch is a great option for locating shows and movies available for purchase, rent, or streaming. You can find free episodes and movies, or try sorting by new or popular categories. Other options include finding the best deals for buying or renting movies and TV shows, or even turning your smartphone into a remote by using the app’s watchlist feature. JustWatch is free for iOS and Android.

GoWatchIt tells you where to find the movies you want to watch, and how much they cost to rent or own. The app also has details about DVD and Blu-ray releases. Save the movies you want to see to your GoWatchIt Queue and receive alerts for each film as soon as they become available on the services use. The app is free for iOS and Android.