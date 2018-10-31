By October 31, 2018 0 Comments Read More →

Apps for pet owners

We love our pets, but everyone knows it can be a big job to be a responsible pet owner.

Alas, you are not alone as a number of apps can act as your own personal assistant, as PC Mike Wendland reports.

Tractiv’s Dog Walk app is an exercise tracker for dog walks that uses GPS sensors to record your dog walking route and display it on a map, complete with distance and time. Additional features include the ability to view a record of their dog walk routes, share them with friends and family, or use them to record activities. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Pet First Aid from the American Red Cross is a first aid guide and knowledge base for owners of dogs and cats. The app provides instant access to simple first aid lessons, step-by-step guides and a nice selection of how-to videos. There’s also a section for vet contact details. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Rover is often called a kind of “Uber for dog sitters”. It helps you find dog sitters, all of whom have been vetted for trustworthiness, and the service is covered by insurance. Book pet sitters for boarding, house sitting, doggy day care and visits, and sitters can use the app to provide photo updates and notifications to pet owners. The app itself is free for iOS and Android.

