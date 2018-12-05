Apps to send holiday greetings

If your hand is tired from writing so many holiday cards, or you simply don’t have the time, help is available.

A number of apps can make it much easier to send warm wishes this time of year, as PC Mike Wendland reports.

Ink Cards allows for creating and sending holiday cards via mail. Simply upload a picture, like a family photo, and then use the app’s features to customize your text. When you’re ready, cards are sent directly to those you pick from your mailing list. The app is free for iOS and Android and cards are currently $2 apiece with free shipping.

If you want to go pure digital consider the Hallmark eCards app. Pick from the app’s many animated greetings, customize them with unique characters, colors and fonts available through the app. The Hallmark eCards app is free for iOS though a monthly or yearly subscription is required.

The app called Punkpost is a bit different. Select a card, type in your message, and add decorations. When you hit the “send” button, it is sent to a handwriting artist who actually handwrites your message, adds your decorations, puts it in an envelope and mails it for you. Cards are $6 a piece after the first free one, but the app is free for iOS.