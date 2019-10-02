Apps that teach you to play the piano

Many people want to learn piano judging by the popularity of educational apps designed to act as a music tutor in your pocket.

PC Mike Wendland tells you about three of the best in his latest report.

Hello Piano is among the easiest ways to learn playing keys like a pro. By using the app for just 15 minutes a day the developers say you will get tangible results and enough skills to play the real piano. Interactive learning processes consists of daily challenges, which include educating games and theory lessons. The app is free for iOS with in-app purchases available.

Flowkey instructs users about notes, chords, and technique. It works with a real piano or keyboard, acoustic or electric. It’s ideal for beginners and advanced pianists, with a library of hundreds of songs to learn, from classical to pop. The app is free for iOS and Android with premium features available for purchase.

Piano by Yousician teaches you to play with instant feedback as the app listens along to your piano or keyboard. Learn at your own pace, whether a beginner or a player wanting to improve. The app is free for iOS and Android with in-app purchases.