Apps to find hidden spy cams

An increasing number of headlines indicate people are discovering they are being watched or spied on and had no idea until it’s too late.

As PC Mike Wendland reports, some apps are able to essentially detect signals from spy devices, giving you a better chance to protect your privacy.

The app called Hidden Camera Detector claims it locates”potential targets” that could be a spy camera, these include pinhole and other small lens cameras. The app uses your iPhone camera and flash to  scan a specific area to identify potential spy cameras. It even allows you to save images with GPS information. The app is $4.99 in iOS.

The app called DontSpy uses your smartphone’s magnetometer, which is built in for its compass function. When used with the app, the magnetometer supposedly picks up the electromagnetic field put out by devices like microphones, many types of cameras, and other types of so-called “bugs.” The app is $1.99 for iOS.

Android users have the app Detectify. It’s another app that uses your smartphone’s built-in magnetometer to find potential spy bugs. The interface is simple, and easy-to-use. You just scan an area with your smartphone. Detectify also says it can detect infrared spy cams. The app is free for Android.

