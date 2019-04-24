Apps to help you play better golf

It’s the start of golf season for many who are hoping this will be the year they take their game to the next level.

As PC Mike Wendland reports, adding the right golf app to your smartphone could give you that edge you seek on the links.

The V1 Golf app is ideal for most concerned with swing. Use your phone’s camera to capture and review your swings with powerful analysis and playback tools. Send videos to the app and receive voice-over video lessons with one of their instructors. The app is free for iOS and Android with premium features available for purchase.

If you’re more interested in what happens after you hit the ball, try the Golf Tracer app. Set your smartphone up behind you and hit the “trace” button. The app does the rest, graphically showing you the trajectory of your ball. Customize shots with overlays, details about yards or condition, and more.. The app is $5.99 for iOS with premium features available for purchase.

The super serious golfer will want to consider Golfshot Plus. Offering augmented reality on the course, golfers get a full 360-degree view of each hole and get real-time distances to the green, hazards, and targets on over 45,000 courses worldwide along with shot tracking, detailed statistics as well as entire cours e flyover previews. The app is $39.99 for iOS and Android.