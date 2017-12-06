Apps to make you a bartending expert

Many people will be hosting holiday parties soon, which means serving unique beverages, both with and without alcohol.

PC Mike Wendland brings you three apps to help bring out your inner bartender.

The app called Mixologist offers about 8,000 recipes -from classic drinks to punches and, of course, non-alcoholic concoctions. Use the unique feature that allows you to input the ingredients you have on hand to get some suggested drinks. You can even share cocktail recipes with friends via email and social media. The app is 99 cents for iOS and $1.49 for Android.

Modern Classics focuses on the most popular drinks of the last couple decades. The more than 100 recipes are said to be meticulously researched by the app’s developer, aiming to deliver the best of the best. Enter your inventory and see what you can make, or what you need to buy to make more. The app is $9.99 for iOS.

Android should consider the Cocktails Guru app, with about 15,000 recipes. In addition to delivering recipes, it also shows pictures of what the finished product should look like. The app is free for Android.