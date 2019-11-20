Apps to sell stuff

Garage sales are great for selling that stuff you don’t need or want anymore, but we’re heading into the time of year that isn’t exactly garage sale season.

But as PC Mike Wendland reports, a growing number of apps can make it easy to sell your stuff and make a few bucks.

Decluttr is great for buying and selling media like CDs, DVDs, video games, books and that old tech you have lying around, including cell phones, game consoles and tablets. Just scan the barcodes on your stuff with your device’s camera and get an instant offer price. Decluttr pays for your items by PayPal, direct deposit or check. The app is free for iOS and Android.

SidelineSwap is for those who might have some used sports gear to unload. Sell in minutes – snap a photo, set a price, and receive a prepaid shipping label when the item sells. Cash in on last season’s gear, or list that old bike — or pair of skis — cluttering your garage. The app is free for iOS and Android.

ThredUp is billed as the world’s largest consignment and secondhand shopping destination for women and kids’ clothes. Selling is a simple as ordering a Clean Out Kit or free shipping label, filling it up, and sending it back for a little cash. The app is free for iOS and Android.