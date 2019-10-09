Apps to watch streaming TV and movies

With so many great TV shows and movies available in so many different services like Netflix, Hulu, and more, keeping track of it all can be a big job — especially if you’re looking for your favorites.

As PC Mike Wendland reports, there are some great apps that can help you sort it all out.

JustWatch lists streaming services where you can watch movies and TV for free, rent, or buy. There are nearly 40 streaming providers, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Go and more. The app has lots of interest and genre filters and newly added shows and movies for each service. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Reelgood pulls listings from hundreds of services to provide custom listings in one app. You can also buy or rent shows and movies that aren’t available to watch for free. The app also recommends new shows and incorporates ratings from sevices like Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb scores. The app is free for iOS.Yidio monitors major services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime as well as smaller services, delivering more than 100 in total. When you find a TV show or movie, the app will list the streaming sites that have it available. Choose one and you will be taken to their app or website, to buy, rent, or watch. Some shows you can watch in-app. The app is free for iOS and Android.