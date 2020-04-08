By April 8, 2020 0 Comments Read More →

Apps to work out at home

Being quarantined doesn’t mean you have to give up your regular exercise routine — it just means you have to do things a bit different.
PC Mike Wendland has three great workout apps you can start using in the comfort of your own home right now.

Nike Training Club has at-home workouts to improve mobility, strength, endurance, and more. Features include workout times ranging from 15-45 minutes, beginner, intermediate and advanced levels, low, moderate and high intensity. The app is currently offering free access. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Seven- Minute Workout offers sessions to provide the maximum benefit in the shortest time possible with personalized workout plans. Features include the ability to workout without any equipment, compete with friends for extra encouragement and support, and more. The app is free for iOS and Android with premium services available for purchase.

Keelo offers more than 500 short, intense video workouts. They can be filtered by length (many are under nine minutes), equipment, and more. For each workout, the app offers alternative movements that users can sub in to suit their respective fitness levels. The app is free for iOS and Android with premium services available for purchase.

