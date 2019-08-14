Audiobooks make lots of things easier – stuff like commutes, chores around the house, working out, and more.

In his weekly report, PC Mike Wendland brings you three of the best audiobook apps out there, each ideal for different kinds of use.

Serial Box is ideal for those who prefer shorter, episodic content. That’s because of instead of full-length novels, content is delivered in bite-sized chunks that are perfect for relatively short timeframes, such as a commute to work. Serial Box offers a range of genres, from drama to fantasy and science fiction, so you’ll likely always be able to find something you like. The app is free for iOS and Android, though there are costs associated with each episode.

Libby is a great choice for those who borrow audiobooks from more than one library. The app allows users to connect multiple library cards in one place. From there, search by category, popularity, sample books, download or stream content, tag titles, and even sync data across devices. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Just in time for the new school year comes the app called Sora. Perfect for students, the app connects to their respective school libraries, meaning no more excuses for forgotten books. Not only that, but Sora allows for downloading both audiobooks and ebooks. It has lots of other school related featyres, too. The app is free for iOS and Android.