The Best Grilling Apps

It’s peak grilling season across North America, and we’re all trying to deliver summer plate perfection.

But it you want to up your game, PC Mike Wendland has some apps to help you out.

The Weber Grills app is loaded with hundreds of original recipes, each with full-color photos, grocery lists, reviews, along with the ability to save favorites and even keep notes on each recipe and share with others. A new recipe is added every Friday – just in time for the weekend. The Weber Grills app has other features, too, includes a timer. The app is free for iOS and Android.

The Photo Cookbook – Barbecue Grilling app offers more than 70 recipes and is ideal for those who want to use a more visual guide to cooking, or may be more novice grillers. The app shows exactly how to make all of the different recipes, so you can see how your food is supposed to look along the way. The app is $3.99 for iOS.

GrillTime has you select your meat, thickness, and whether or not you want it rare, medium, or even a bit burned. It then returns the perfect grilling time and temperature. When it’s time to flip or when the meat’s done, you get an alert. That means you get take your turn in a game of horseshoes instead of staring at the grill. The app is $1.99 for iOS.