Best Travel Apps

With the holidays and winter on the way, travel season is on the horizon. But if you use the right app for planning a big trip, it doesn’t have to be another source of stress.

Google Trips organizes plane tickets and hotel reservations while offering guides to more than 200 cities. It even makes personalized recommendations based on a user’s Google history. It also works offline, meaning users can download everything that need before their trip, such as maps and walking directions. The app is free for iOS and Android.

TripIt is considered by many to be the best travel planning app. The app is as simple as having confirmation emails sent to an email address, plans@tripit.com. TripIt will create a master itinerary for each trip, making travel details easily accessible from one central location that can be accessed anytime, anywhere for free. Itineraries also can be shared with others, and synced with calendars. The app is free for iOS and Android.

WorldMate creates itineraries for travelers from confirmation emails from flight, hotels, even restaurant reservations. It goes a step further by being able to send alerts for changing flights, gate changes, delays, and cancellations. WorldMate also can help find cheaper flights and hotels. The app is free for iOS and Android.