Bible Apps for Lent

We’re into one of the most religious times of the year, with many looking to expand their own insight and knowledge about religion.

In his report this week, PC Mike Wendland brings you three Bible apps to help.

The Bible app continues to be one of the top reference apps. It offers more than 1,000 Bible versions in hundreds of languages. You can add verse images, highlights, bookmarks, and public or private notes. There are audio options and social media sharing, too. The app is free for iOS, Android, and Amazon Kindle.

For youngsters, there’s Bible App for Kids. It uses interactive adventures and animation to help children explore the big stories of the Bible. The overall intent is to help kids remember what they learn and begin what the developer calls a lifelong love of God’s Word. The app is free for iOS, Android, and Amazon Kindle.

Jesus Calling offers a more personalized feel, delivering words of hope, guidance, and peace within Scripture. Search by keyword, date, or topic. Share excerpts on social media sites and keep notes for each daily devotional. The app is $9.99 for iOS and $10.99 for Android.

