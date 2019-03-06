Bible study apps

With Lent now underway, this time of year is especially meaningful to many religions and likely has many people wanting to delve deeper into their religious studies.

Doing so can be convenient and easy with one of the apps highlighted by PC Mike Wendland this week.

The e-Sword LT: Bible Study to Go app offers Bibles, commentaries, dictionaries and more. The interface is easy, allows powerful searches, has scripture references and reading plans to help you grow your knowledge of the Bible. The app comes with several Bibles that can be accessed without a connection to the internet once installed. The app is $2.99 for iOS.

Fighter Verses is designed to help believers persevere in what the app developers call “the fight of faith.” Designed for children through adults, it develops memorization skills and comes with more than 1,000 preloaded verses. It uses unique quizzes to help users learn. The app is $2.99 for iOS and Android.

The simply named app called Bible offers more than 1,000 Bible translations in nearly 800 different languages. You can add images, highlights, bookmarks, and public or private notes . It also features audio options as well as hundreds of plans to help users study as they see fit. The app is free for iOS, Android, and Amazon Kindle.