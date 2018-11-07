By November 7, 2018 0 Comments Read More →

Black Friday 2018 Deals and Ads

Anyone serious about getting good deals on holiday gifts knows that the unofficial start of the holiday season, either Black Friday or Cyber Monday, offers plenty of great money-saving opportunities.

Having the right app can help you develop a game plan get the best bang for your buck, as PC Mike Wendland reports.

Black Friday 2018 Ads Shopping gives you a sneak peak at all of the Black Friday ads long before the big shopping day. Access the best deals and discover Black Friday sale information from top retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Target. The app lets you search for deals by store or category and get notifications on the latest sale events. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Shopular  delivers coupons, online cash back, weekly ads, promo codes and more from many of the giant retailers like Kohl’s, Macy’s, Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart and many more. Shoppers who buy direct through Shopular also have the option of earning cash back. The app is free for iOS and Android.

And if Cyber Monday is more up your alley, check out the app called Cyber Monday 2018 Deals & Ads. It alerts you to early access to deals and what items are the hottest, both online and in local stores. It puts all of the info in one place, too, so you can compare prices and get the very best deal. The app is free for iOS and Android.

