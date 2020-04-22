Brain Game Apps

If COVID-19 has you stuck in quarantine and you’ve binge-watched enough TV and movies to last you for months, you might try a new way to stimulate your brain.

As PC Mike Wendland reports, a number of brain-training apps are available to help you do just that.

Peak is an app that offers 40 unique games, each one developed by neuroscientists and game experts to challenge your cognitive skills and push you further. It’s like a personal trainer for your brain with various workouts to get your brain in shape. The app is free for iOS and Android with premium features available for purchase.

Elevate claims to improve focus, speaking abilities, processing speed, memory, math skills, and more. You get a personalized training program that adjusts over time to maximize results. The more you train, the more you’ll improve critical cognitive skills that are proven to boost productivity and self-confidence. The app is free for iOS and Android with premium features available for purchase.

Geist (Memorado) offers 720 levels within 24 mind games to train memory, logic, concentration, reaction and mathematical skills. It as great graphics and provides personalized daily workouts, and statistics to show your strong areas and the potential for improvement. The app is free for iOS with premium features available for purchase.