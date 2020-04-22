By April 22, 2020 0 Comments Read More →

Brain Game Apps

If COVID-19 has you stuck in quarantine and you’ve binge-watched enough TV and movies to last you for months, you might try a new way to stimulate your brain.

As PC Mike Wendland reports, a number of brain-training apps are available to help you do just that.

Peak is an app that offers 40 unique games, each one developed by neuroscientists and game experts to challenge your cognitive skills and push you further. It’s like a personal trainer for your brain with various workouts to get your brain in shape. The app is free for iOS and Android with premium features available for purchase.

Elevate claims to improve focus, speaking abilities, processing speed, memory, math skills, and more. You get a personalized training program that adjusts over time to maximize results. The more you train, the more you’ll improve critical cognitive skills that are proven to boost productivity and self-confidence. The app is free for iOS and Android with premium features available for purchase.

Geist (Memorado) offers 720 levels within 24 mind games to train memory, logic, concentration, reaction and mathematical skills. It as great graphics and provides personalized daily workouts, and statistics to show your strong areas and the potential for improvement. The app is free for iOS with premium features available for purchase.

Related posts:

  1. Apps to work out at home
  2. Apps to help care for your baby
  3. Fitness and Diet apps for 2019
  4. Apps that teach you to play the piano
Posted in: Mike's NBC-TV stories

About the Author:

Mike is a veteran journalist whose video "PC Mike" reports have been distributed weekly to all 215 NBC-TV stations since 1994, making him one of the most experienced tech reporters in the country. His tech stories and videos have appeared on MSNBC, CNBC, the Today Show, The New York Times, USA Today and in numerous national newspapers and magazines. In addition to the PC Mike tech blog, he also publishes the Roadtreking.com RV Travel Blog in which he travels North America in an RV reporting about interesting people and places.