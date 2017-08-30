Buying event tickets onlne

Finding tickets to sporting, concert, and theater events used to take a lot more effort than it does these days.

In fact, PC Mike Wendland is here with three apps to show you it’s as easy as tapping a few buttons.

StubHub allows users to buy and sell tickets in the world’s largest ticket marketplace for over 10 million upcoming live sports events, concerts, theater shows, gigs and tours. Tickets can be bought from the day they go on sale up until the day of the event. If your plans change, the app also allows you to sell your tickets easily. Every order is 100 percent guaranteed. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Vivid Seats allows users to search for tickets by region, date, or artist. The app developers say it stands apart from competitors by offering a more extensive range of tickets across all areas of a given venue, from the cheap seats to front row. It also claims to offers lower service fees on purchases. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Gametime is especially useful for those who want tickets to an event at the last minute. The app curates an extensive list of sporting, concert, and theater events for any given region. Select an event and get the 50 best values available. The app even has a high-resolution, panoramic view from where the seats are so you know what you’re buying. Tickets are delivered right to your phone. The app is free for iOS and Android.