Camping Apps

With summer almost here, a lot of people have camping on the brain.

And whether you’re looking for a short trip close to home or a cross country adventure, our PC Mike Wendland has three apps to help you find a place to stay.

The Oh, Ranger! app puts a guide to national, state, and local parks right in your hand. The app provide information about national forests, wildlife refuges, and lots more. Enter your current location and the app gets you headed in the right direction. Oh, Ranger also allows you to search for outdoor activities, like hiking or fishing. The app is free for iOS and Android.

The Camp Finder app has information about 19,000 private and public campgrounds, RV parks, and RV resources across the U.S. You can quickly find rates, see photos and read reviews, along with details about amenities like WiFi and RV hookups. The app is $3.99 for iOS and $2.99 for Android.

RV Parks & Campgrounds delivers information about more than 40,000 RV parks, campgrounds, rest areas, and Walmart’s that welcome overnight stays. Commercial RV parks are sorted by rating. Enable the app to see your current location and it will show you everything that’s nearby. The app is free for iOS and Android.