Car Buying apps for 2020

Research shows that 60% of vehicle buyers are going online to research and buy vehicles, and a burgeoning number of them are using mobile apps to do so.

As PC Mike Wendland reports, using the right app can help you get a new set of wheels in no time.

CarMax includes direct access to over 40,000 vehicles for sale, allowing you to compare and contrast 10 cars on your phone screen, all at a single time. The app also issues price alerts when the price of the vehicle declines. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Used Car Search Pro scans the lots of more than 40,000 dealerships across the U.S., along with “want ad”-type listings from private owners, for used cars for sale that are unique to your needs. The app offers a unique price analysis tool to make sure you’re not overpaying for a vehicle. The app is free for iOS and Android.

AutoTrader allows you to search for vehicles and scan a free vehicle history of any car you like, right on the app. It offers a great “reviews” feature on all the vehicles included on the site, making it easy to get the input from other drivers about a vehicle you’re mulling over. The app is free for iOS and Android.