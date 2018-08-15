Cash Back Apps for back to school

It’s back-to-school shopping time and that means plenty of spending, but did you know it can also mean a bit of earning, too?

As PC Mike Wendland reports, using the right app can take some of the pain out of opening your pocketbook when it comes to back-to-school shopping.

The Ibotta app helps users earn cash back rewards on purchases made in-store or in-app. No need to cut coupons or manage discounts and promo codes. Simply check Ibotta before you make a purchase in your favorite apps, and get rewarded with money back rebates. The app works with a wide range of brands and retailers, too, and once signed up, it’s as easy as scanning your receipt. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Dosh is another app that helps you save money easily. With Dosh, you don’t even need to scan receipts or take any other action at the point of purchase. Instead, simply connect your credit card or debit card. Pay with your linked card and get as much as 8 percent back on qualifying purchases. IT works with thousands of stores and is free for iOS and Android.

The app called Spent also makes it easy to earn cashback on purchases. Simply link a credit or debit card to the app and use it at many of the select retailers that participate in the Spent program. Build up enough rewards over time and transfer money to your Paypal account once you accumulate at least $20 worth of rewards. The app is free for iOS and Android.