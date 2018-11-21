By November 21, 2018 0 Comments Read More →

Christmas Gift Buying Apps

We’re at the beginning of the holiday shopping season and that means we’ll be spending a lot of time and money buying stuff online and at stores.

Having the right app, however, can help save time and maybe even a few bucks, as PC Mike Wendland reports

Giftster takes a social approach to holiday shopping, making it easy to shop for groups of people like co-workers, friends and family members. Users write their own lists for gift recipients, of course. But there’s also the option of getting recipients to sign up for Giftster so you can see what they want and buy it with a few simple clicks – just like a traditional gift registry. There’s even a Secret Santa feature that makes gift-buying a lot more fun and much easier. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Santa’s Bag keeps track of what your friends and family want, and how many gifts you’ve bought. The app also helps you manage spending and stay on budget. Santa’s Bag even goes so far as to keep track of gifts that you’ve already wrapped. The app is free for iOS.

The app called The Christmas List takes a similar approach for Android users. Create a list, arrange it and those who are sharing in gift giving can also share lists with each other. There’s even a fun countdown feature to keep track of shopping days you have left. The app is $2.99 for Android.

