Christmas Music Apps

With people now fully embracing the holiday spirit, music is obviously important in setting the scene for the most wonderful time of the year.

As PC Mike Wendland shows in his report this week, there are some pretty cool apps to help you get in the mood.

Tinsel & Tunes delivers hoilday music from through Jan. 1. The completely digital broadcast even plays special programming, such as “Christmas Cocktails” that airs Friday starting at 8 p.m. and is designed to set the perfect mood for holiday parties. Best of all, there are no ads and it’s free for iOS and Android.

The app called Christmas Radio gives you a ton of choices, with a mix of more than 80 unique stations, such as those that focus on jazz-based holiday music and others that concentrate on country versions. There’s even a North Pole station. The app is free for iOS and Android with an ad-free version available for 99 cents.

Santa Radio is an app that plays non-stop holiday music with the Santa himself as the DJ. Listeners can suggest songs if they feel one is missing from the and even can personalize their Santa Radio app with photos. You can also record and send messages that could be used on the air. The app is free for iOS and Android.