By November 22, 2017 0 Comments Read More →

Christmas Music Apps

With people now fully embracing the holiday spirit, music is obviously important in setting the scene for the most wonderful time of the year.

As PC Mike Wendland shows in his report this week, there are some pretty cool apps to help you get in the mood.

 

Tinsel & Tunes delivers hoilday music from through Jan. 1. The completely digital broadcast even plays special programming, such as “Christmas Cocktails” that airs Friday starting at 8 p.m. and is designed to set the perfect mood for holiday parties. Best of all, there are no ads and it’s free for iOS and Android.

The app called Christmas Radio gives you a ton of choices, with a mix of more than 80 unique stations, such as those that focus on jazz-based holiday music and others that concentrate on country versions. There’s even a North Pole station. The app is free for iOS and Android with an ad-free version available for 99 cents.

Santa Radio is an app that plays non-stop holiday music with the Santa himself as the DJ. Listeners can suggest songs if they feel one is missing from the and even  can personalize their Santa Radio app with photos. You can also record and send messages that could be used on the air. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Related posts:

  1. 2016 Santa Apps
  2. How to Play Music Apps
  3. Santa Apps for Christmas 2014
  4. Christmas Gift Buying Apps
Posted in: Mike's NBC-TV stories

About the Author:

Mike is a veteran journalist whose video "PC Mike" reports have been distributed weekly to all 215 NBC-TV stations since 1994, making him one of the most experienced tech reporters in the country. His tech stories and videos have appeared on MSNBC, CNBC, the Today Show, The New York Times, USA Today and in numerous national newspapers and magazines. In addition to the PC Mike tech blog, he also publishes the Roadtreking.com RV Travel Blog in which he travels North America in an RV reporting about interesting people and places.