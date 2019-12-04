By December 4, 2019 0 Comments Read More →

Christmas Shopping List apps

Many of us are in the midst Christmas shopping — a process that can be a big job made even bigger if you aren’t organized.

Fortunately, PC Mike Wendland has three apps to help you manage you Christmas shopping lists.

Currently, no. 1 in the App Store’s Shopping category, The Christmas List is an easy-to-use app to organize your Christmas lists and budget. Start by setting a budget for each person you plan to shop for.Track gifts by to-do, purchased, shipping, received, and wrapped. The app is $2.99 for iOS.

Giftster is great for organizing lists for groups of people, like families, friends, or offices. Write your own lists for those you’re buying for or you can get them to join Giftster so you can see what they want and buy it with one click. As an added bonus, there’s a Secret Santa feature that makes gift exchanges easy. The app is free for iOS and Android.

The app called sList is another helpful option to create shopping lists you can share with friends or family. The app will sort all items by categories, and show pictures of any items (which is very helpful when you want to make sure what you want to buy. The app is free for iOS and Android.

 

Related posts:

  1. Santa Apps for Christmas 2014
  2. Christmas Gift Buying Apps
  3. Christmas Music Apps
  4. Christmas Gift Buying Apps
Posted in: Mike's NBC-TV stories

About the Author:

Mike is a veteran journalist whose video "PC Mike" reports have been distributed weekly to all 215 NBC-TV stations since 1994, making him one of the most experienced tech reporters in the country. His tech stories and videos have appeared on MSNBC, CNBC, the Today Show, The New York Times, USA Today and in numerous national newspapers and magazines. In addition to the PC Mike tech blog, he also publishes the Roadtreking.com RV Travel Blog in which he travels North America in an RV reporting about interesting people and places.