Christmas Shopping List apps

Many of us are in the midst Christmas shopping — a process that can be a big job made even bigger if you aren’t organized.

Fortunately, PC Mike Wendland has three apps to help you manage you Christmas shopping lists.

Currently, no. 1 in the App Store’s Shopping category, The Christmas List is an easy-to-use app to organize your Christmas lists and budget. Start by setting a budget for each person you plan to shop for.Track gifts by to-do, purchased, shipping, received, and wrapped. The app is $2.99 for iOS.

Giftster is great for organizing lists for groups of people, like families, friends, or offices. Write your own lists for those you’re buying for or you can get them to join Giftster so you can see what they want and buy it with one click. As an added bonus, there’s a Secret Santa feature that makes gift exchanges easy. The app is free for iOS and Android.

The app called sList is another helpful option to create shopping lists you can share with friends or family. The app will sort all items by categories, and show pictures of any items (which is very helpful when you want to make sure what you want to buy. The app is free for iOS and Android.