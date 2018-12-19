Cocktail apps for holiday parties

With Christmas and New Year’s upon us, many of us will be hosting parties and in search of the perfect cocktail to serve guests.

With the right app, it won’t be hard at all to impress as PC Mike Wendland reports.

The app called iBartender offers hundreds of cocktail recipes, Use the feature called “Discover” to get a list of drinks you can make with what you have on hand. You can also add your own drinks as well as rate them and view top-rated drinks. The app is 99 cents and available for iOS, Android, and Amazon devices.

Cocktail Flow has 600 recipes, including plenty of non-alcoholic options. Recipes are detailed and include pictures. Cocktail Flow also can help you figure out what drinks to make with what you already have on hand. You can also find cocktails for various occasions, including the holidays. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Lush Cocktails has hundreds of detailed recipes with animated images that show you the precise ratio of ingredients. You can search for options with multiple ingredients. Additional features include the ability to save favorites, browse flavor profiles, or check out the curated shortlists tailored for different kinds of parties and occasions. The app is $1.99 for iOS.