When it comes to teams working together on a project, it can get pretty overwhelming, pretty quick.

But by using one of the collaboration apps brought to you by PC Mike Wendland this week, you can go a long way to staying on track while maintaining your sanity.

Microsoft Planner provides a simple, visual way to organize teamwork. You can create new plans, organize and assign tasks, share files, and chat about what you’re working on, and get updates on progress. Planner integrates with Microsoft’s Office suite and related services. The app is free for iOS and Android but requires an Office365 subscription.

Trello is another popular option, especially for those who prefer to use lots of visuals when planning – as opposed to strictly written lists. Trello uses “boards” and “cards” to keep track of tasks involved in any given project so that progress can be easily tracked. Free for iOS and Android, though has a $5 monthly subscription.

Asana allows users to quickly capture tasks, to-dos, reminders, and ideas. Get updates from coworkers, organize tasks and projects for work, or manage your to-do list for the day. With Asana’s mobile app – integrated with a web version – you can stay on top of your work from anywhere. It’s free, at least at the time this report is being filed. The app is available for iOS and Android.