Coloring Apps for everyone

Coloring apps are super popular, and if you need proof, check the App Store.

There you will find that, currently, two of the top 10 free apps are for coloring – and experts say they aren’t just for kids, claiming they can help reduce stress.

PC Mike Wendland tells you this week about three of the highest charting.

Color By Number currently is number two on the list of top 200 free apps in the App Store. The app features family-friendly content from a variety of fun images, from doughnuts and flowers to unicorns and hearts. The app is free for iOS with premium features available for purchase.

The app called Sandbox Coloring is a highly rated app with lots of coloring options. For youngsters, Sandbox Coloring helps teach things like basic number recognition and how to use a legend. The app is free for iOS and Android with premium features available for purchase.

Pixel Art delivers a wide variety of pictures, from patterns, and animals to flowers, places, and food. Finished pictures can easily be shared via social media. The app is free for iOS with premium features available for purchase.