Coloring apps for adults

For all of the amazing things we can do with our smartphones and tablets, apps that allow us to color remain some of the most popular.

PC Mike Wendland tells you this week about three of the highest charting.

IBis Paint X provides 2,500 images that users can make their own with hundreds of fonts, brushes, filters, screen tones, and blending modes. The app will record drawing processes, has a stroke stabilization feature, and things special rulers and clipping mask features. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Recolor has more than 4,000 unique adult coloring pages – all created by professional artists and/or others who have uploaded their work. The basic version of Recolor is free for iOS and Android with a premium version that has additional options available for purchase.

Colorfy provides a relaxing experience by allowing you to paint mandalas, patterns, animals, florals, and thematic images. It’s as easy as chooding your color palette and picking your brush type, Then, just tap your screen to color. The app is free for iOS and Android with  a premium version available for purchase.

