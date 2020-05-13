By May 13, 2020 0 Comments Read More →

Cooking Apps for summer

We’re spending a lot more time these days eating at home, but that doesn’t mean you can’t mix it up with new and interesting dishes.

As PC Mike Wendland reports, a number of apps can help with amazing recipes and more.

Tasty offers more than 3,000 recipes right at your fingertips. The app features an innovative search tool that allows you to filter by any ingredients, cuisine, and social occasion you’re in the mood for. There are even videos to help you figure it all out. The app is free for iOS and Android.

NYT Cooking browses and searches thousands of recipes from The New York Times. Recipes feature beautiful photography and easy-to-follow instructions. It sets up your own personal recipe box. Mark recipes you’ve cooked, rate recipes, and leave notes. The app is free for iOS and Android with premium features available for purchase.

Food Network Kitchen includes more than 80,000 recipes and step-by-step cooking classes. Choose from more than 50 live classes each week taught by your favorite Food Network stars, culinary experts, award-winning chefs and surprise celebrity guests. The app is free for iOS and Android.

