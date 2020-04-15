COVID-19 Apps

The novel coronavirus COVID-19 has everyone trying to find the latest and most accurate information about the disease.

As PC Mike Wendland reports, a number of apps can help you in that quest for COVID-19 news, including your own neighborhood.

Apple COVID-19 has up-to-date information about coronavirus. It gives symptoms and screening info and access to lots of resources. It was developed in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the White House, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The app is free for iOS.

COVID-19 Symptom Tracker has two main sections: one where you will be asked to share general information about your health, and another where to share how you are feeling regularly. The app helps researchers track the spread of the virus, identify high-risk areas in the U.S., and pin down who is most at risk. The app is free for iOS and Android.

HowWeFeel monitors how people are feeling in a specific region. Users self-report symptoms daily and can see how many people near them reported having similar symptoms or not. The app also provides updates about efforts to fight the outbreak and tips to help users stay healthy. The app is free for iOS and Android.