Deer Hunting Apps

With rifle season for deer underway (or about to start) across much of the U.S., many hunters are gearing up for what they hope will be the best year yet.

As PC Mike Wendland reports, having an app to help you determine the best time to hunt just might be the one thing you’re missing.

Best Hunting Times delivers hunters monthly, weekly, and daily views of where the sun and moon will be located in the sky. Best Hunting Times also includes an animated wind forecast as well as details about major and minor feeding times. Best of all, the info is based on your exact location. The app is $2.99 for iOS and Android.

The Solunar Best Hunting Times app helps hunters see the best hunting times for where they are hunting now – or any location – on a large, simple, easy-to-read display. Users can also see the current moon phase and sunrise and sunset. Additional features include the ability to save favorite hunting locations so you can always return. The app is $2.99 for iOS.

Deercast provides users with location-specific, real-time weather data to deliver the most reliable deer movement prediction possible. In addition to details about weather, sun, and moon, the app also has a unique feature that can prove useful after you get the perfect shot. The app is free for iOS and Android.