Easy typing on your smartphone

We all type on the keyboards built into our smartphones and tablets, but there are other options that offer the ability to cut mistakes, type faster, and more.

They’re keyboard apps and PC Mike Wendland has three great options to consider.

Grammarly Mobile Keyboard improves the quality of your writing, offering hundreds of checks on what you write, including basic grammar, spelling, punctuation, and vocabulary. Whether you’re sending an email, a LinkedIn message, or a Facebook post, Grammarly Mobile Keyboard serves as a personal editor and helps avoid embarrassing mistakes. The app is free for iOS and Android.

The Fleksy app helps you keyboard faster. It helps you autocorrect your typing accurately without looking. Among Fleksy’s many features is the ability to type with gestures, meaning you can use swiping motions. There are also customizable options such as making keys bigger. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Another option is Microsoft’s SwiftKey Keyboard. The app uses advanced algorithms to essentially learn how you write and type, and then creates personal predictions. It also autocorrects and it has the ability to type bilingual, meaning people speaking different languages can communicate easily. The app is free for iOS and Android.